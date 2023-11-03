CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Tristan Toy threw two touchdown passes while Blake Ewert ran for two scores Friday night as South Range defeated Ridgewood in the Division V, Region 17 Playoffs 35-0.
The seventh-seeded Generals fall to 8-4 on the season while the two-seeded Raiders improve to 11-1.
South Range advances to play #6 Clearview, who defeated #3 Norwayne.
