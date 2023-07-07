CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a legendary 28 years, South Range head football coach Dan Yeagley retired after a perfect 16-0 season and a state championship but this year’s team will look brand new, including first year head coach David Rach

“I think there’s something really special about what high school football can do for a community,” Rach said.

Not just anybody is replacing the legendary coach, but a former Big 22 standout here at South Range, who continued his career at Youngstown State.

“You know, as summer kind of bleeds on you can kind of start feeling the excitement growing,” Rach said “This group is really hungry to get going and I think to try to prove themselves, you know, so I know they’re just as excited as I am.”

After six plus years on Yeagley‘s staff, Rach will take over a team currently riding a 16-game win streak, which can add a little pressure.

“Winning a state championship was a dream come true,” senior Brady Crumbacher said. “Every kid wants to do that, but this is our year now itour senior year awe all know that as a group of guys, as coaches, that it’s a different year.”

Despite losing key pillars, they still return a 1,000 yard rusher in Blake Ewert and will have all-state guard Gus Valentine back to clearing running lanes while anchoring the offesnive line.

“Personally, me, if we had a chance of running the ball or passing out, I’m choosing run ten out of ten times,” Valentine said. “So I would run the ball every day of the week, you know, it’s awesome having teams that can’t stop the run, you know, just out physical, them, it’s just been awesome.”

Plus, you’ll even see more Gus on defense this year too.

“I love hitting people, you know, it’s one of my specialties, I guess you can say,” Valentine said. “I just can’t wait to get out there and get scrappy.”

South Range opens up the season by traveling to Springfield on August 18 for a week one matchup. Click here for a full schedule.