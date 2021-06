GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The North got the best of the South Friday night by 14-0 in the ninth District 10 All-Star Showcase at Greenville High School.

The win gives the North the advantage in the series, 5-4.

Maplewood’s Kaleb Donor and Correy’s Landon Weis scored the only touchdowns of the game for the North side.

Weis was named offensive player of the game with McDowell’s Anthony Emling taking the honors on the defensive side.