SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Colton Soukup was the catalyst behind a big start for the Indians Friday night, scoring three touchdowns, including an interception return for a score, in the first quarter as Southern quickly built a 30-8 lead after one and would go on to win 65-21 over South Central.

Southern (10-1) will take on St. Paul (8-3) in round two.