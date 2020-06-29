Sources: Patriots to sign Newton as successor to Brady

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif Jameis Winston, Jadeveon Clowney and Newtown didn’t have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. The three former No. 1 overall draft picks are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton reached an agreement to join the New England Patriots on a one-year deal, according to reports from ESPN

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WKBN) – The Patriots are moving on from the Tom Brady era with a former NFL MVP quarterback.

Cam Newton has reached an agreement with New England on a one-year deal, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Newton continues to rehab from foot surgery but according to reports is now healthy and eager for his next opportunity.

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March during free agency. The other quarterbacks on the Patriots’ roster are Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke. New England drew criticism this spring when they did not select a QB in April’s draft.

The Carolina Panthers released Newton on March 24, ending their nine-year relationship.

Newton holds most of Carolina’s career passing records. His career numbers are 29,041 yards passing with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions and has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns.