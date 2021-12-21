YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sources tell Sports Team 27 that Boardman head coach Seth Antram stepped down as Spartans’ head coach and is being hired as the new head football coach at Chaney.

“As an educator and coach, the goal is always to make a meaningful impact on as many scholars as possible. I’m grateful to have an opportunity to expand that goal by moving into an administrative and student support role and as the head football coach at Chaney,” Antram said.

Antram was approved by CEO Justin Jennings on Tuesday.

“We are excited to have Coach Antram returning to the ‘City’. We are looking forward to him continuing to build great relationships with our scholar athletes and preparing them for Friday nights, but more importantly, beyond Friday nights to make them great citizens after football,” Jennings said.

In his lone season as Boardman head coach, Antram led the Spartans to a record of 4-5.

Antram previously spent three years running the offense at Chaney High School. He also previously served as an offensive assistant coach at Youngstown State University, working with quarterbacks and the offensive line.

He replaces Chris Amill who stepped down at Chaney to take a position at Corvian, a public charter school in Charlotte, North Carolina.