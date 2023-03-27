YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sources tell Sports Team 27 that Carl Pelini will return as head football coach and athletic director at Cardinal Mooney in 2023.

The school is expected to put out an official release on Monday.

The change of plans comes after the school announced on Thursday in a release that Pelini’s contract was not being renewed for the next school year.

Nearly 100 people showed up at the high school on Monday morning to show support for Pelini, hoping the school would have a change of heart.

Pelini has posted a 9-23 record in three seasons with the Cardinals and registered two Division V playoff wins this past season.