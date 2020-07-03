Sources: Browns tight end Njoku requests trade

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) plays against the Tennessee Titans during the second half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland exercised Njoku's 5th-year option on his contract but have also added two other tight ends this offseason

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Browns tight end David Njoku is being proactive about his future, asking Cleveland to trade him before training camp begins, according to reports.

Njoku hired a new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, just two days ago. The Browns told Njoku they would like to keep him, but Rosenhaus said his client is intent on a trade.

In April, the Browns announced they would pick up Njoku’s fifth-year option, worth $6.4 million. At that time, they had already signed Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper to a four-year deal worth $44 million. Cleveland also drafted tight end Harrison Bryant in the fourth round of this year’s NFL draft.

Njoku’s fifth-year option is guaranteed for injury only and should he cede snaps to Hooper, there’s a possibility Njoku could end up an unrestricted free agent next year without as many options.

The Browns drafted Njoku, 23, out of Miami in the first round back in 2017. He missed most of the 2019 season after breaking his wrist and suffering a concussion in Week 2.

Cleveland would prefer to hold on to a young, athletic tight end such as Njoku. New head coach Kevin Stefanski runs an offense that frequently features two-TE sets, so if a trade happens, the Browns will likely ask for a big haul in return.

