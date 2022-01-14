BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sources confirm to Sports Team 27 that D.J. Dota will be hired as the new head football coach at Boardman High School.

The hire will become official at a special school board meeting on Saturday.

The school’s athletic department could not confirm the hire on Friday afternoon.

Dota was previously the head coach at West Brach where he posted a record of 38-42 in eight seasons.

He also served as head coach at Warren Harding for four years, leading the Raiders to 23 wins.

Dota replaces Seth Antram, who recently left the Boardman program after one season, to take the head coaching position at Chaney.