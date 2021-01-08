Sources: Boardman set to hire new head football coach

Antram spent the past three years running the offense at Chaney High School

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has learned that Seth Antram is expected to be named the new head football coach at Boardman High School.

The Boardman Athletic Department would not confirm the expected hire but did confirm the intention to recommend a candidate at a special board meeting on Tuesday January 12.



Antram spent the past three years running the offense at Chaney High School.

He previously served as an offensive assistant coach at Youngstown State University, working with quarterbacks and offensive line.

In addition, Antram previously coached at Jacksonville High School in North Carolina and at his alma mater Crestview High School.