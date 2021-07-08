Source: Fury positive for COVID, 3rd Wilder bout postponed

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Tyson Fury, right, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas. A person with knowledge of the situation says Fury has tested positive for COVID-19, and his third bout with Wilder will be postponed, likely until the fall. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, July 8, because the promoters of the lucrative heavyweight trilogy are still finalizing the new date. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation says heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19, and his third bout with Deontay Wilder will be postponed likely until the fall.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the promoters of the lucrative heavyweight trilogy are still finalizing the new date for the most anticipated heavyweight fight of the year.

Fury and Wilder were scheduled to meet July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to complete their series of entertaining fights. Fury tested positive along with several members of his camp.