Sour 16: Orioles drop 16th straight on road, 4-3 to Indians

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, is congratulated by catcher Rene Rivera after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles’ road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win.

The Indians’ victory was tempered by the team losing reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber for an unknown period due to a shoulder strain.

Ramírez drove in a run in the first inning when Baltimore left fielder DJ Steward slipped in the wet grass.

He added an RBI double in the sixth after Orioles second baseman Stevie Wilkerson dropped his foul pop. Baltimore’s last road win came at Seattle on May 5.