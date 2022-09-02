SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Local backfield combination of Colton Soukop and Wyatt Morris combined for over 300 yards rushing and four touchdowns Friday night as Southern Local moved to 3-0 on the season with a 34-6 victory over the East Canton Hornets.

Soukop finished with 183 yards on the ground with one score while Morris had 135 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Southern will take their unbeaten record to Lisbon in week four to take on the Blue Devils.