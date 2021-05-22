Sorokin, Islanders beat Penguins in Game 4 to tie series

New York Islanders’ Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates as he skates back to his bench after scoring a goal during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series.

Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Sorokin, who had 39 saves in the Islanders’ 4-3 win in Game 1, was back in goal after Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3 — both losses.

Tristan Jarry had 23 saves for Pittsburgh, and drew mocking chants of “Jar-ry! Jar-ry!” from Islanders fans.

Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.