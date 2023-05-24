YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch sophomore Sydnie Watts threw a no-hitter as the Falcons topped Berea Midpark 2-0 in the Division I Regional Semifinals.

Watch the video above to see highlights and to hear from the Falcons.

Watts helped her own cause in the first inning with a RBI-single to give Fitch a 1-0 lead.

In the circle, she tossed 17 strikeouts, allowing just four balls in play in the game.

“I was feeling really good,” said Watts. “I was trusting my pitches, trusting our defense behind me because I knew it when the balls were put in play that they will be made. I knew we could do it just with how good we’ve been playing throughout the season and ultimately our goal is state and this is just one step closer.”

In the seventh, the Falcons would give their pitcher some insurance when Kylie Folkwein belted a RBI-single to make it 2-0.

“The team plays for each other” head coach Steve Ward said. “Such an amazing piece of work from our pitcher, catcher, pitching coach. Defense got her back and we were able to scratch out some runs against a very well-coached team.

With the win, Austintown-Fitch moves to the Regional Final on Friday at Youngstown State against Hoover at 5 p.m.