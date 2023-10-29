HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WKBN) – Ryan Blaney, son of Hartford Township native Dave Blaney, captured a win at the Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.

Blaney on lap 478 of 500 passed Aric Almirola for the lead and crossed the final lap to win the Xfinity 500.

This is Blaney’s third NASCAR Cup Series win in 2023 and 10th in his career.

After the win, Blaney sets his spot for the Championship 4, in Phoenix, next Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. In Phoenix, Blaney will be joined by Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and William Byron.