COLUMBIA, S. C. (WKBN) – Ray Lewis III, the son of former Baltimore Ravens’ two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28.

The death was confirmed by Lewis’ younger brother Rahsaan Lewis on social media, posting: “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this, but RIP big brother.”

No details regarding the cause of death were provided.

Lewis played college football at the University of Miami for two season, but did not appear in a game. He transferred to Coastal Carolina in 2015.

He later transferred a third time, and concluded his career at Virginia Union piling up 37 tackles in 2017.