COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Cincinnati Withrow standout Chris Henry Jr. announced his commitment to the Ohio State football program on Friday at the Buckeyes’ SummerFest recruiting event.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder is the Buckeyes’ first member of the 2026 recruiting class.

He is the son of the late Chris Henry, a former wideout with the Cincinnati Bengals in the National Football League.

According to Bucknuts, Henry Jr. had offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Tennessee, USC, Stanford, Michigan State, and others.

Henry Jr., who transferred to Withrow after last season, earned second-team all-district honors at defensive back last season as a freshman playing for West Clermont.

Offensively, he piled up 29 receptions for yards and five touchdowns in his first season in the high school ranks.