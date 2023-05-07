CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert, has died at the age of 26.

Throughout his life, Nick battled neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disorder in the nervous system which causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways throughout the body.

Gilbert was the oldest of five children in the family. He gained popularity within the Cleveland fanbase by representing the Cavaliers at the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery when he was 14.

That year, the Cavs secured the No. overall selection, and drafted Kyrie Irving. Gilbert also represented the team several more times in the lottery, including in 2013 when the team won the top pick again.

The Cavaliers dedicated last season to Nick who underwent multiple surgeries last year.