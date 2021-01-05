‘Something I’ve worked for my whole life’: Heartland’s Bertovich hits 1,000 career points in big win over JM

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Heartland Christian boys basketball team defeated Jackson-Milton, 61-58 Tuesday in a back-and-forth game at Heartland Christian High School.

Lions’ junior Jon Bertovich was honored for scoring 1,000 career points early in the first quarter. He spent his first two seasons at East Palestine before transferring to Heartland Christian this year. Bertovich becomes just the fourth boy in Heartland program history to accomplish the feat, and now sets his sights on the all-time scoring record.

“I mean, it’s a great accomplishment, something I’ve worked for my whole life, and getting the win, that’s just another plus,” Bertovich said. “The main goal is winning right now and this night was awesome. I’ll remember it forever. I’ve got great teammates, a great coaching staff and I’m just very thankful.”



The Lions (6-3) led 24-23 at halftime and used a big third quarter to take a 12-point lead heading to the final frame. But the Blue Jays rallied with full-court pressure to make it a one-possession game with under a minute left. A last-second shot from Mason Robison was off the mark as time expired.

“It’s even sweeter for the game to go the way it did,” said Josh Scott, Heartland Christian head coach. “But I’ll tell you what, Jon is the hardest working kid I’ve ever been around, ever. I’ve been doing this since I was 18 years old, going on almost 20 years. He earned it and he deserves it and I’m super proud of him.”



Jackson-Milton (5-3) was led by Mason Robison with a game-high 27 points.