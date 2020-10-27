Something has to give: Wilmington & Farrell on collision course for D10 title

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – For the third time this season, two District 10 powers collide as Farrell tries to knock off Wilmington in the 2A championship.

Both schools have not lost this game in some time (Farrell has never). The Steelers are the defending five-time Class A District 10 champions (moving up this year). Wilmington has been crowned the 2A District 10 champs in each of the past four years.

Something is going to give this Saturday when the Hounds and the Steelers meet.

2020 District 10 2A Championship

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Farrell (5-2) at Wilmington (6-0)

Last Meeting

October 10, 2020

Wilmington 21 Farrell 20

On fourth down, Weston Phanco tackled Christian Hartley 1-yard shy of reaching the first down inside the 10-yard line with 31 seconds remaining to secure the 1-point win for Wilmington (21-20). Darren Miller scored twice for the Greyhounds. Anthony Stallworth finished with 3 touchdowns for the Steelers (1 receiving, 2 rushing).

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Wilmington, 46.2; Farrell, 34.1

Scoring Defense: Wilmington, 10.0; Farrell, 13.4

2020 Results

Farrell Steelers (5-2)

Steelers 30 Northwestern 10*

Steelers 30 Greenville 8

Wilmington 21 Steelers 20

Steelers 51 Sharpsville 7

Steelers 47 Greenville 7

Wilmington 41 Steelers 20

Steelers 41 Sharpsville 0

*-playoffs

District Semifinal

Farrell topped Northwestern, 30-10, behind Anthony Stallworth’s 245-yards rushing. The defense forced a pair of turnovers as the Steelers will meet Wilmington this Saturday. All-state linebacker Taidon Strickland was ejected from the game for a targeting call in the game on Saturday.

Wilmington Greyhounds (6-0)

Greyhounds 57 Sharpsville 14

Greyhounds 21 Farrell 20

Greyhounds 58 Greenville 6

Greyhounds 42 Sharpsville 0

Greyhounds 41 Farrell 20

Greyhounds 48 Greenville 0

District 10 Championship History

Wilmington – 14 (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2001, 2000, 1997, 1996, 1995, 1994)

Farrell – 9 (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2010, 2009, 2008, 1985)

District 10 Championship Records

Wilmington – 14-4

Farrell – 9-0

Last 5 Class A Championship games

2019 – Farrell 35 Maplewood 20

2018 – Farrell 50 West Middlesex 6

2017 – Farrell 52 Cambridge Springs 27

2016 – Farrell 22 West Middlesex 12

2015 – Farrell 26 Sharpsville 20 OT

Last 4 Class 2A Championship games

2019 – Wilmington 45 Greenville 7

2018 – Wilmington 50 Sharpsville 7

2017 – Wilmington 31 Greenville 13

2016 – Wilmington 56 Sharpsville 7

Next week: In Class 2A, the District 10 champion will meet the District 9 champion.

