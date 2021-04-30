‘Somebody who can carry the load’: Steelers’ top pick ready to help struggling offense

New Steelers' running back Najee Harris believes he is the answer for the struggling Steelers run game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – New Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris says he doesn’t mind that the Pittsburgh run game has struggled and believes he is ready to help carry the load.

Harris met with the media for the first time late Thursday evening.

“I understand they did finish last in rushing last year, but I feel like through a lot of stuff, practice and hard work, that can be changed,” Harris said. “I don’t feel pressure at all. I have come from a lot of situations where stuff was put on me, especially in college. The NFL is different. I feel like it’s nothing I can’t do.”

The Crimson Tide product is Alabama’s all-time leading rusher with 3,843 career yards.

Harris also led the school in all-time touchdowns with 57, including a school-record 46 rushing touchdowns.

“In today’s game, some people say it’s a passing league,” Harris said. “I can be utilized in the passing game, I can line up wide, in the slot, I think I am a mismatch for linebackers.”