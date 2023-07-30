AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After winning their Central Region Championship game Friday, the Austintown 12U softball girls are heading to the Little League World Series.

“This is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity for for the girls, and it’ll be an experience that they’ll never forget,” said team manager Matt Hamley.

“That’s the ball game!”

The cheers of the crowd: The sound of a softball team that’s heading to the Little League Softball World Series.

The Austintown girls beat Iowa 4-0 at the Central Region Championship game in Indiana on Friday.

“Super proud of the team for winning that, and I’m so excited that we get to go to the World Series,” said center fielder Seneca Coates.

Months of practice and hard work here at champ park in Austintown has made it possible for the Austintown 12U girls softball team to head to the Little League World Series.

After losing the tournament opener last Sunday, the Austintown girls finished regional play with a record of 6 to 1, fighting back from potential elimination for the win.

“I was really happy that we won and battled back all the way through, it kind of felt unreal that we did that,” Coates said.

“They stayed composed and took care of business every game,” Hamley said.

Friday night, the Austintown community gathered in Sam’s Wedge Inn to support the girls in their Central Region Championship game.

Hamley said the team has a tight bond, which helped send them through the championship.

“These girls have been playing together for the most part for 3 to 5 years together as a community team,” Hamley said. “You know, their hard work is definitely paying off.”

This week, the team will head to Greenville, North Carolina, to try and win it all.

Center fielder Coates said even if they don’t, “I’m just excited to play teams from out of the country and, like, teams from all over.”

Austintown will face North Carolina in Game 1 of the series at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.