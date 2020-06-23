Live Now
Fauci testifying at a fraught time for US pandemic response
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Soccer team fined for fans’ racial abuse of visiting player

Sports

The fine was the lowest financial penalty allowed for discriminatory fan behavior under RFU regulations

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
CSKA's Mario Fernandes, center left, controls the ball during the Russia Soccer Premier League soccer match between CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg at CSKA Arena in Moscow

Credit: AP Denis Tyrin, PFC CSKA Pool

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian soccer club CSKA Moscow was fined 100,000 rubles ($1,460) on Tuesday after fans racially abused Zenit St. Petersburg winger Malcom in the team’s first game since the league restarted.

The Russian Football Union said the fine was for “discriminatory insults” during Zenit’s 4-0 win at CSKA on Saturday. Russian media reported that the Brazilian, who played for Barcelona last season, was targeted by a small group of fans after scoring.

It was both teams’ first game since the league resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic. A limited number of spectators were allowed in the stadium.

The fine was the lowest financial penalty allowed for discriminatory fan behavior under RFU regulations.

RFU disciplinary committee chairman Artur Grigoryants told state news agency RIA Novosti that the verdict took into account that relatively few fans were involved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award