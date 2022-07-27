COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Train, compete and play. That’s what local athletes can expect from Athletix, a new multi-sport complex in Columbiana.

“We hope there’s a wow factor,” said Sean Wardle, Athletix co-owner. “We put a lot of attention to detail in here. So we hope they say wow.”

The fieldhouse offers over 34,000 square feet of competitive floor space. The turf side can accommodate football, baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse. The hardwood side is lined for volleyball, basketball and even pickleball tournaments.

At the front of the complex, is an additional 12,000 square feet, featuring a strength and fitness center, pitching and batting cages equipped with major league baseball tracking technology, and a Top Golf Swing Suite. It’s a state of the art training facility that caters to athletes and their families.

“What what do we (parents) do? A lot of folks sit in their car. A lot will sit on a bleacher, stare at their phone. And we thought to ourselves, if you can go improve your golf game or play top golf and have fun, where would you like to spend time?” said Wardle. “I think we tried to create an environment that people want to spend time here, both the athletes and their parents.

Athletix also offers a concession area with six big screen TV’s carrying a live feed of the events taking place back in the field house.

“I hope they want to be here,” said Wardle. “I hope they’re like, wow, that’s such a comfortable space to be in. It’s a place I want to be. It’s a place I want my kids to be, and it’s a place that I want to come back to.”

Athletix is located on State Route 7 in Columbiana. You can find more information on the website athletixtraining.com