Snapping the Skid! Scrappers end 4-game losing streak with win over first place Muckdogs

The Scrappers scored 4 in the 5th which helped pace the offense to a win over Batavia

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers snapped their 4-game losing streak Saturday night as they topped Batavia 6-5 at Eastwood Field.

Defense was the highlight of the first four innings as both teams were scoreless into the 5th inning.

That is when the Scrappers bats woke up, plating four in the inning.

The first two runs came off a Pedro Alfonseca single, then later in the inning Ray Delgado hit a double to left that brought two more runs home.

The Muckdogs would rally with 5 runs in the final three innings but would come up just short.

Alfonseca, Delgado and Michael Cooper each had two RBIs.

The two teams meet Sunday in the rubber match of the series with the first pitch slated for 4:05PM.