BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield captured the Little League District 2 10U Championship on Tuesday by topping Poland 5-4.

Watch the video above to see the highlights from the game.

Poland would open the scoring in the first inning when Ethan McBride roped an RBI-double to right center to make it 1-0.

Canfield would answer back in their half of the first, plating two runs on fielders’ choice plays, making it 2-1 Canfield.

They would add another run on a sacrifice fly from Cole Toot, scoring Camden Rodgers to make it 3-1.

Poland would battle back though, rallying to plate two runs in the fourth to cut the Canfield lead to 4-3.

In the sixth inning, down to their final strike, Poland would tie the game on a wild pitch to tie the game at 4-4.

In the Canfield half of the sixth, Jake Smith hit an RBI single to score Jake Kibby to win it for Canfield.