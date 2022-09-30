FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Kabron Smith cleared 400 yards passing and secured himself a spot in the Farrell Steelers’ record book for single-game passing yards Friday night in a 42-13 victory over Wilmington.
Wilmington (3-3) will host General McClane next week. Farrell (5-1) will visit Sharpsville.
