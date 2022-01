YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alayna Smith led all scorers with 17 points as Ursuline topped East, 49-33.

Meredith Gray finished with 8 points and Katie Koulianos and Lily Scott both had 7 points apiece for the Fighting Irish.

Ursuline improved to 3-7 overall and 1-1 in the Steel Valley Conference. The Irish will play host to Heartland Christian on Monday.

East was led by Soriella Reynolds’ 12-point performance.

The Golden Bears are scheduled to meet Fitch on Wednesday.