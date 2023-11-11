HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell senior quarterback Kabron Smith tossed 3 first half touchdown passes, two to Julius Phillips, Jr., before the Steelers cruised to a 36-7 win over Wilmington at Hickory High School in the District 10 2A semifinals.

View highlights from the game in the video above.

Smith finished with 4 passing touchdowns on the day while Phillips added a punt return touchdown in the second half to give him 3 total touchdowns in the win.

Steelers wide receiver Danny Odem also added a touchdown catch from Smith in the second half.

For Wilmington, Buddah Book connecting with Ben Miller for a 6-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The Greyhounds season ends at 4-6 after the loss.

With the win, Farrell improves to 10-1 on the season and will advance to play in the D10 2A final.