LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cianna Smith led top-seeded Liberty into the next round following the Lady Leopards’ 59-19 win over East Palestine. Smith connected on a pair of three-pointers to finish with a game-high 22 points.

Liberty scored 55 points through the first three quarters.

Aaliyah Foster and Tiana Weatherly added 10 points apiece for Liberty. Mia Parker tallied seven points for the victors.

Liberty (20-1) has won seven straight games and will now face Mineral Ridge on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Junior Mia Lee paced East Palestine with six points.