Smiles for all! 49ers make big impact on visit to Easterseals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was officially an off day for the San Francisco 49ers here in Youngstown, but that didn’t mean they kicked their feet up and relaxed. Several players were out doing community service projects around the Valley.

“It was really cool to see his face light up and to see players’ faces light up, too, because it was from both sides,” said Rebecca McConnell-Levendosky, whose son, Liam, goes to Easterseals.

From painting to trivia, it was a great day on the south side Tuesday as Easterseals members young and old got a visit from the 49ers.

“They don’t have to do any of this,” Rebecca said. “They have taken time out of their busy days, and training schedules and their game schedules to come in and spend time with my son. That means the world to me.”

“It means a lot to me,” said Marquise Goodwin, a wide receiver for the 49ers. “Liam is a great kid, he has some great painting skills. I think he put a bigger smile on my face than I did his.”

The trip to Easterseals means more to Marquise than most pro athletes.

“My sister was born with cerebral palsy,” he said. “So, you know, people with different types of conditions who need help can come to places like this as an outlet, to use it as an outlet, and I think it is great that Youngstown definitely has a place like this.”

“To just talk to these kids that — this just means everything to them,” said Daniel Brunskill, a 49ers lineman. “This is their day, it is the highlight of their week. It is just awesome to just put that spark in their eyes and just see them light up.”

Marquise and Liam, and Daniel and Steven are just some examples of the lifetime friends made at Easterseals.

“Steven was putting some good paintings together and he was telling me all about how he loves football and everything,” Daniel said.

Daniel said Steven asked a big favor of him.

“He said, ‘Make sure you get the win.’ That is all he said. ‘Make sure you get the win’ and for Steven, we are going to go out there and battle for it.”