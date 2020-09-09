‘Smile and enjoy the great moments’: Jackson-Milton running back becomes first in school history to 3,000

Sean Lengyel set the school's new all-time rushing record Friday in their win over Waterloo

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – In the 3rd quarter of Friday’s game against Waterloo, Jackson-Milton senior Sean Lengyel sat just five yards short of becoming the Blue Jay’s all-time leading rusher and first to reach 3,000 for his career.

He knew it, his head coach Nathan Brode knew it, so one would assume, Lengyel would be getting the ball on the next play.

“Uh, no actually,” Lengyel said.

“Ahh, I just felt that at the time we had a play in mind that didn’t involve him,” says Brode. “He probably didn’t like that.”

But it didn’t take long, on the very next play – history.

“Set up a different play for him, ended up having a 25 yard run to break the record,” Brode said.

“It meant a lot to me, you know,” Lengyel said. “Everyone was just excited, it was a big accomplishment to get.”

Lengyel breaks a record that has stood since 1982, a record-setting moment that started to come to fruition in his junior year.

“I would say last year is when I realized, it could happen.” Lengyel said.

“Once he started taking off last season, he had 300 yards in one game, five touchdowns in another game,” Brode says. “I kind of felt like something special was brewing.”

The accomplishment is extra special for Lengyel and his family. His dad is actually a coach on the staff and the kid is a Blue Jay through and through. He grew up watching Jackson-Milton games and even though he says he didn’t expect to break any records, this now sits close to his heart.

“It is very special, you know, because this is my community, it is my hometown,” Lengyel said.

“He has been here, he has put in the hard work, family is from here,” Brode says. “It just makes it more special and well deserving.”

More headlines from WKBN.com: