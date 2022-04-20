MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Niles dropped its morning matchup with Smethport, 6-2, from Myrtle Beach. The Hubbers scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Anthony Fisher closed out his day with a pair of hits. Michael Guarnieri, Jr. drove in two runs on his first-inning double for the Red Dragons.

Sam Perrone tossed five innings, struck out eight and allowed two earned runs.

Thursday, Niles (5-4) will play Bishop Ireton at 2:30 p.m. and Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at 5:15 p.m.

The Hubbers’ senior pitcher Alex Ognen struck out 12 batters through six innings of work as he registered the win on the hill.

Travis Cooner singled and doubled as he finished with three RBIs for Smethport.