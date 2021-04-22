Slumping Yankees rally from early hole to down Indians 6-3

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, right, is congratulated by catcher Kyle Higashioka after they defeated the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Rougned Odor’s two-run single broke a seventh-inning tie — and maybe jarred New York from its hitting slump — and sent the Yankees to a 6-3 win over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a four-game series.

Batting just .107 when he came up against Nick Wittgren (0-1) with the score tied 3-3, Odor slapped his single through the middle to score Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres as the Yankees won for just the second time in eight games.

Kyle Higashioka homered for New York, which came into the series with their worst record to open a season since 1991.