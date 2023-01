COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview girls basketball team suffered their first loss since Dec. 5 as the Rebels fell to Garfield 60-49 Thursday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The G-Men opened the game on an 11-1 run to pace their way to the win.

Crestview entered the game on a seven-game winning streak since falling to Girard.

With the win, Garfield moves to 11-0 while the Rebels fall to 9-2 after picking up their first conference loss.