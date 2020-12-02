Slocum’s 22 points power Struthers to opening-night win over Canfield

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team opened the season with a 64-51 win over Canfield Tuesday at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

Struthers senior Aidan Slocum led all scorers with 22 points, including 10 points in the third quarter. Brandon Washington, Trey Metzka and Luke Barker all chipped in eight points apiece for the Wildcats.

Canfield kept things close throughout, thanks to hot-shooting from the outside. Trey Dye turned in a strong performance with a team-high 20 points, while Harry Slaven had 14.

Struthers was originally scheduled to play Howland Tuesday, but with all Trumbull County sports on pause, they found a replacement in Canfield.

“We were very fortunate tonight. I didn’t think we played our best game but there’s been so many distractions,” said Michael Wernicki, Struthers head coach. “All of the sudden, now you’re trying to focus in, in the last minute here. We got a lot of room to grow and I’m excited about that.”



As of now, both Struthers and Canfield are moving forward with their seasons, although finding enough opponents who are still playing will be challenging the next several months.

“I talked with [Canfield head coach] Todd Muckleroy before the game, and we discussed, when we get to January and February, we’ll double back and just start calling people that we played already if we need to fill games,” Wernicki said. “The goal is to get to 22 any way we can but we’ll see. You have to take December day by day because you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”