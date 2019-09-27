Sloan rolling again, Southern leads Crestview

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Indians come into week five unbeaten, and hope to move to 5-0 in a matchup with the Crestview Rebels.

Crestview got on the board first with Brandon Yanssens connecting on a 21 yard field goal with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter to cap a long drive that did a good job of keeping the strong Southern offense off the field, giving the Rebels a 3-0 lead.

That lead was short-lived however, as Southern quarterback Jayce Sloan scored on a 70 yard run on the Indians’ second play from scrimmage to give the Indians a 6-3 advantage with 4:20 remaining. A two point conversion attempt failed.

The Rebels got right back at it on their next possession, finding the end zone for the first time when Ethan Powell ran in a two yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the first quarter to give Crestview a 10-6 lead.

The Indians got right back on the board again with Sloan converting his second rushing score of the game, a three yard run with 1:37 left in the first quarter. With a converted two-point try, the Indians grabbed a 14-10 lead.

With 9:22 left in the second quarter, Sloan registered his first passing touchdown of the evening, a 50 yard pitch-and-catch to his younger brother Bradley Sloan. Another converted two-point try extended the Indians’ lead to 22-10.

Cameren Grodhaus added to the Indians’ offensive onslaught with a 15 yard touchdown run with 5:17 remaining in the first half. The two-point attempt was not successful, giving Southern a 28-10 lead.

