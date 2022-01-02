FAIRMONT, West Virginia (WKBN) – For the first time in the past two weeks, the Slippery Rock women’s basketball team was in action. Sunday afternoon, The Rock registered a thrilling 86-84 double overtime win at Fairmont State.

The Rock trailed at halftime, 39-26. Slippery Rock’s center Jamiyah Johnson of Williamsburg, Virginia made a pair of free throws with under 20 seconds remaining to give The Rock a two-point advantage in the double overtime. Fairmont’s Alyssa DeAngelo from Thomas Jefferson High School connected on the game-tying layup (84-84). Johnson made two free throws to give The Rock the victory 86-84.

Slippery Rock improves to 8-3. Johnson closed out her day with a double-double (26 points, 12 rebounds) as she made 6 of 7 shots from the foul line. Daeja Quick from Coraopolis, Pennsylvania led the team with 27 points.

DeAngelo paced the Falcons with 26 points (13-13 FT) and 6 rebounds.

Slippery Rock also features Ursuline grad Anyah Curd and New Castle alum Lindsay Frabotta. Curd (DNP) started 9 of her first 10 games, averaging 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 34.3% from the three-point range (12-35).

Slippery Rock returns home to the Morrow Field House on Wednesday against Pitt-Johnstown.

Fairmont State (7-4) will visit Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday.