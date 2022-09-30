GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hickory Hornets play host to Slippery Rock Friday night.
The Hornets jumped on the board first midway through the opening quarter when Will Acrie returned a punt for a touchdown. After their extra point try was blocked, they led 6-0.
William Mokel connected with Maddox Allen late in the first on a long touchdown pass to give the Rockets their first lead of the game, 7-6.
Hickory retook the lead early in the second with a long Zander Telesz TD run to give the Hornets a 13-7 lead.
Mokel’s second touchdown pass of the first half came late in the second quarter, a 10-yard score to John Sabo gave the lead back to the Hornets, 14-13.
Mokel’s third touchdown pass was set up by a Slippery Rock interception late in the first half, this time he connected with Eli Anderson to extend the lead to 20-13.
Hickory currently trails 20-13 at halftime as of the last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Hickory (3-2) will host Grove City next week.
