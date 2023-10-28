SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock beats Clarion to stay undefeated on the season on Saturday, 42-14.

Coming into this game, Slippery Rock was (8-0) and Clarion was (2-6)

At the end of the second quarter, Slippery Rock was up 14-0. Clarion is driving down the field but faces a third down, Clarion quarterback Anthony Guercio fakes the handoff and has nowhere to go, Slippery Rock forces a fourth down and gets the ball back.

A few plays later, Slippery Rock quarterback Brayden Long throws to Cohen Russell, he is pushed out of bounds, that’s a 65-yard pass play.

Now under 30 seconds left in the first half, Slippery Rock on a fourth and goal, Long throws to Kam Kruzelyak for a 2-yard touchdown. Slippery Rock stays undefeated and wins big 42-14.

In the win, Long threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns, while Russel had six catches for 135 yards. Slippery Rock’s offense had 5,10 total yards.

Slippery Rock’s defense forced two interceptions in the win.

Slippery Rock plays at Edinboro next week, Nov. 4, at noon.