SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – No. 15 ranked Slippery Rock put up 28 points in the first quarter and outran West Chester on Saturday night for a 49-24 win.

It did not take The Rock long to open up the scoring thanks to a 65-yard return on the opening kickoff of the game by Freshman and former Farrell standout Kylon Wilson. He also would add five catches for 32 yards on the day.

Running back Khalid Dorsey then punched one in from seven yards out to finish off a three play drive that took just over one minute. He led the team with 123 rushing yards on 14 carries and the touchdown.

After West Chester responded with a three play scoring drive of their own, Slippery Rock once again wasted no time when Long found Kyle Sheets for a long 74-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Long finished 19/24 passing for 312 yards and four touchdowns while Sheets caught two balls for 123 yards and two scores.

The Rock defense would step up the next couple of drives as the offense continued scoring as they led 28-7 after just one quarter.

In the second half, they continued the offensive attack and took a 42-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

Slippery Rock improves to 2-0 on the season and will take on Millersville University at home next Saturday.