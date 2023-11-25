TIFFIN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight week, former Farrell standout and Slippery Rock freshman Kylon Wilson scored a special teams touchdown as No. 15 The Rock beat previously undefeated No. 9 Tiffin 45-35 in the 2023 NCAA Division II Championship.

The Rock advances to the quarterfinals to take on the winner of Charleston (WV) and Kutztown.

Wilson, a WKBN Big 22 member a year ago, returned a kick 90 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game up at 14.

Slippery Rock would go on to put together a 13 play, 84-yard drive to take the lead before heading into halftime with a 24-14 lead.

The Rock would pile up a 24-0 run to take a 31-14 lead before Tiffin answered but never were able to threaten the lead.

Three different running backs found the end zone for Slippery Rock with Chris D’Or scoring twice and Khalid Dorsey and Isaiah Edwards each scoring once.

With the win, Slippery Rock improves to 12-1 and plays in the next round at a time and date yet to be announced.