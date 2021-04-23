Slippery Rock Football returns to the field for the first time since 2019

The spring scrimmage marked the first time that The Rock was on the field for the first time since December of 2019

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The Green Team topped the White Team 26-23 in the Slippery Rock Football Team’s Green-White game Friday night at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

Isaiah Taylor scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired to secure the win. He finished with two touchdowns on the night.

Tim Smith was the leading rusher in the game, finishing with 50 yards and one touchdown and his special team’s score.

Slippery Rock will open the 2021 season on the road at Wayne State in Detroit Sept. 2.