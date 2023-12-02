SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Kutztown topped No. 15 Slippery Rock 28-16 in the NCAA Division III football championship quarterfinal on Saturday.

Kutztown took an early 7-0 advantage before The Rock was able to cut the lead to 21-14 at the break.

But an Antaun Lloyd 100-plus yard interception return for a touchdown would completely flip the game, stopping Slippery Rock from tying it up and giving Kutztown the 28-14 lead.

Bears quarterback Judd Novak completed 11-of-16 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns as Kutztown advances to the DII playoff semifinals.

For Slippery Rock, Brayden Long tossed for 322 passing yards and completed 33-of-44 pass attempts. Running backs Chris D’Or and Khalid Dorsey both scored touchdowns in the loss.

The Rock ends the season 12-2 after a trip to the quarterfinals, marking the most wins in a single season since going 13-1 in 2019.