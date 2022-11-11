NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Slippery Rock improves to 7-4 after their District 10 Semifinal 28-0 win over Hickory.

At the end of the first quarter, Brett Galcik picked up a fumble and returned it 10-yards for the score to give the Rockets an early 7-0 lead.

Following an 11-play drive, William Mokel found Sam Schwartz for a 9-yard pass play for six more points (14-0).

In the fourth quarter, Slippery Rock added two rushing touchdowns by Sam Mineo (8 yard) and Maddox Allen (27 yards).

Slippery Rock’s defense held Hickory to below the 150-yard plateau for the game.

The Rockets began the season with a 3-0 mark before falling in four of their next six contests.

Hickory ends the season at 5-6. The Hornets had dropped four games in a row in the middle of the season before rebounding to win three of their previous four outings.

Slippery Rock will now meet Grove City in the district title tilt.

District 10 Class 3A Semifinal Results

Slippery Rock 28 Hickory 0

Grove City 22 Sharon 21