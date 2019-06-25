Slamtana: Carlos Santana to take part in MLB Home Run Derby

Santana currently leads the Indians with a team-high 17 home runs this season

Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana vs. Chicago White Sox

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ slugger Carlos Santana has confirmed that he will participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby at Progressive Field.

Santana currently leads the Indians with a team-high 17 home runs this season. He hit 24 homers all of last season in Philadelphia.

The Home Run Derby is slated for Monday July 8 at 8PM at Progressive Field.

Santana is likewise a finalist to start at first-base for the Indians in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game which will be played on Tuesday Kuly 9.

