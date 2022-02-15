CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Memorial boys basketball team claimed the MVAC Grey title on Tuesday with a 75-54 win over LaBrae on Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to hear from Campbell on the win and the conference title.

The second quarter proved to be the difference for the Red Devils on Tuesday, outscoring LaBrae 23-6 in the second quarter to open up a 25 point lead heading into the half.

“LaBrae has kind of owned this the last few years so it feels pretty sweet to get it with them here,” said Campbell head coach Nick Canterino.

Kevin Moore led Campbell with 32 points while Kayvon Moore added 14 on the night.

“It [feels] good,” Moore said. “Clearly, for years, we have took a good amount of losses so to come out here and win 20 games, it feels real good.”

With the win, Campbell improves to 20-1 on the season.