Skubal, Norris look sharp as Tigers beat Indians 7-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, Miguel Cabrera drove in two and the Detroit Tigers hit three homers to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4.
Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner had solo shots for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to Cleveland.
César Hernández belted his 12th career leadoff home run for the Indians.
Greg Allen hit a three-run homer in the ninth off closer Joe Jiménez before José Cisnero recorded the final two outs for his first save.