Skubal, Norris look sharp as Tigers beat Indians 7-4

Detroit Tigers’ Jorge Bonifacio, left, gets congratulations from third base coach Ramon Santiago after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, Miguel Cabrera drove in two and the Detroit Tigers hit three homers to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4.

Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner had solo shots for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to Cleveland.

César Hernández belted his 12th career leadoff home run for the Indians.

Greg Allen hit a three-run homer in the ninth off closer Joe Jiménez before José Cisnero recorded the final two outs for his first save.