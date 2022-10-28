CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range continues to roll along as the Raiders topped Liberty, 35-6, in their playoff opener. Billy Skripac threw for three touchdowns, two of which were for Shane Lindstrom (20, 37).

From an offensive standpoint, the Raiders had a balanced attack – 157 yards rushing and 164 yards passing.

The Raiders’ defense hasn’t allowed the opposition to register more than 13 points in a game since week three (Canton Central Catholic, 21).

South Range (11-0) will now play the winner of Conneaut/Garrettsville Garfield next week in the Region 17 Quarterfinals.

Despite falling in each of their first four games this season, Liberty finished with a 4-6 record. The Leopards appeared in coach Joe Simon’s first playoff and were appearing in just their second playoff game in the past five years.